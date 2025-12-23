New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres expressed optimism about the team's strong spirit and positive atmosphere in the Premier League 2025-26. Arsenal have played 17 matches in the tournament so far and have registered 12 wins as they lead the points table with 39 points.

Gyokeres has scored five goals in 15 Premier League matches so far.

Speaking on JioStar, Gyokeres said the team is positive and united, trying to maintain the momentum. At the same time, they focus on improving daily and concentrate on winning upcoming matches rather than long-term outcomes.

"We are all optimistic. I believe the team has a strong spirit and a positive atmosphere at the training ground. It is important to maintain that energy, keep doing the things that are working well, and continue improving together every day. Right now, we are focusing on winning the upcoming games rather than thinking too much about the end goals," Gyokeres said..

Speaking about his relationship with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Gyokeres said, "I think he is an excellent manager, especially in terms of our style of play. Equally important is his ability to understand the different personalities within the team and tailor his approach to each player. He excels at that. His determination and strong will to succeed inspire everyone. His energy is clearly felt not only during regular training sessions but also before matches. That is something everyone can truly sense."

Speaking on whether or not his playing style has added a different mix to how opponents approach Arsenal's attack, Gyokeres said, "I believe it's easier to observe these things from the outside. For me, it's about doing the right things on the pitch to help the team and to get the best out of myself and my teammates. So far, we have performed very well this season. I think it's important to continue doing those things and to keep improving." (ANI)

