Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 23 (ANI): A half-century from skipper Kraig Braithwaite put West Indies in a solid position at the end of the second session of day three of the ongoing second Test against India at Port of Spain on Saturday.

At Tea, West Indies was at 174/3, with Jermaine Blackwood (16*) and Alick Athanaze (13*) unbeaten at the crease.

Also Read | ‘Happens in Heat of the Moment’ Smriti Mandhana Opens Up on Harmanpreet Kaur’s Angry Outburst After Being Dismissed in IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd ODI 2023.

WI had started the second session at 117/2, with Braithwaite (49*) unbeaten. He was joined by Blackwood.

Early in the session, Braithwaite brought up his half-century in 169 balls.

Also Read | Antim Panghal Makes Statement by Winning 53Kg Trial, Vows to Move Supreme Court After High Court Dismisses Her Petition.

Braithwaite along with his vice-captain continued to rebuild the innings, bringing up the 150-run mark in 68.1 overs.

The partnership between the duo was cut short by Ravichandran Ashwin, who ended Braithwaite's marathon knock of 75 in 235 balls, consisting of five fours and a six. WI was 157/3.

Following this, Blackwood was joined by Athanaze and the duo took WI through the remainder of the session without any loss of wickets.

Earlier, the hosts ended the first session at 117/2, with Braithwaite (49*) unbeaten.

WI started the day at 86/1, with Kirk Mckenzie (14*) and Kraigg Braithwaite (37*) unbeaten.

The duo continued to find runs, bringing up the 100-run mark in 44.5 overs.

Debutant Mukesh Kumar earned his maiden wicket on the final ball of the session, dismissing Kirk for 32 after he was caught by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. WI was 117/2.

India was bundled out for 438 in first innings. Virat's century (121) and fifties by skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) proved to be instrumental in taking India to a massive total.

Jomel Warrican (3/89) was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies. Kemar Roach (3/104) and Jason Holder (2/57) also were among the wickets for the Windies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)