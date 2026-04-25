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Cricket Cricket Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan, sitting third with 10 points, and Hyderabad, fourth with 8 points, have both successfully utilised 'Impact Player' rule this season to maintain structural balance during high-pressure middle overs.

The tactical landscape of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 shifted to Jaipur this evening as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. In a significant pre-match development, Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision underscores a strategic reliance on the "Impact Player" rule, as both teams look to exploit a surface expected to assist seamers early before favouring spinners under the lights. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

The Rajasthan Royals have opted for a batting-heavy starting line-up, featuring the tournament's most productive opening pair, Yashasvi Jaiswal and the record-breaking teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The Royals have held back their premier leg-spinner, Ravi Bishnoi, who will in all likelihood come in as likely Impact Substitute.

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Singh

Sandeep Sharma

Shubham Dubey

Sunrisers Hyderabad enter this fixture bolstered by the return of Pat Cummins, who had been sidelined with a lumbar bone stress injury. With Cummins back in the starting XI to lead the attack alongside Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, and Praful Hinge, the team has played an extra pacer in the XI. Travis Head is expected to come in the XI as Impact Player.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs

Smaran Ravichandran

Liam Livingstone

Harsh Dubey

Harshal Patel

Travis Head

This Match 36 fixture represents Rajasthan’s first game at their traditional home in Jaipur this season after starting their campaign in Guwahati. The Royals are seeking revenge following a 57-run defeat to the Sunrisers earlier this month. With RR currently sitting second in the points table and SRH on a three-match winning streak in fourth, the timing and execution of these tactical substitutions will be critical.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).