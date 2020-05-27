Sports News | Hansi Flick Joins Pep Guardiola in Elite List as Bayern Defeats Dortmund

Dortmund [Germany], May 27 (ANI): Hansi Flick, the coach of Bayern Munich has now tasted victory in 15 of his opening 18 Bundesliga matches as in-charge of the side.

He reached the feat as Bayern defeat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 at the Signal Iduna Park.

With this, Flick has joined Pep Guardiola in an elite list for winning more than 15 matches from total 18 played as in charge of Bayern Munich, Goal.com reported.

Under Guardiola, Bayern won 16 of their opening 18 games in 2013-14 - drawing the other two, went on to enjoy three trophy-laden seasons at the Allianz Arena that saw Bayern win seven major honours.

With the win over Dortmund, Bayern now has made it seven wins in a row.

Bayern has recorded 13 wins in their last 14 matches and the side last lost a match towards the end of the year.

Borussia Monchengladbach had defeated Bayern 2-1 last year.

With this win over Dortmund, Bayern has now taken a seven-point lead at the top of Bundesliga standings.

In the match between both sides, Joshua Kimmich scored the sole goal when he chipped the ball inside the goalpost from the edge of the penalty area in the 43rd minute of the game.

Bayern will now next take on Buddeldorf on May 30 while Dortmund will face Paderborn on May 31. (ANI)

