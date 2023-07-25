Dubai [UAE], July 25 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended India women's team skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, for the next two international matches after she was found guilty of two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The incidents occurred during Saturday's third match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The first incident happened precisely when Kaur whacked the wickets with her bat in a rage after being dismissed for being caught at slip by spinner Nahida Akter in the 34th over of India's batting.

According to ICC, Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record.

She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision”.

Kaur was also fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match" when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match.

The Indian captain admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing, and the penalties were implemented promptly.

A Level 2 breach typically carries a penalty ranging from 50 to 100 per cent of the player's match fee, and three or four demerit points. In contrast, a Level 1 breach entails a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, up to a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of the player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

In Kaur's instance, the accumulation of four demerit points converted to two suspension points, leading to her suspension from either one Test match or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the team. (ANI)

