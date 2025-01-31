Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) Pacer Harshit Rana replaced allrounder Shivam Dube as a concussion substitute after he was struck on the helmet in the final over of India's innings during the fourth T20I against England on Friday.

Dube, who scored 53, was hit on the helmet in the penultimate ball of the Indian innings by a Jamie Overton delivery.

Following the mandatory concussion test, Dube was cleared to play. Howevery, he was run out on the final delivery of the innings.

Rana, who had recently played in the opening Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, came in to bowl in the 12th over and made an immediate impact, dismissing Liam Livingstone for 9.

England skipper Jos Buttler appeared unhappy with the decision and was seen having a discussion with the umpires on the field.

According to ICC's rules, teams are only allowed to name like-for-like replacements if a batsman is ruled out due to a concussion.

India had posted 181/9 after being sent in to bat.

