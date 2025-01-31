New Delhi [India], January 31: India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli on Friday was felicitated by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for his contribution for the Delhi Ranji Team and Indian Cricket Team in his cricketing career till date. After the end of play on Day 2, the DDCA president did the honours and felicitated the 36-year-old former Indian skipper. The stalwart also touched the feet of his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma after the felicitation. Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy was short-lived, as he was knocked over for just six runs by Himanshu Sangwan on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Virat Kohli Touches Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma's Feet During Felicitation Ceremony After Day 2 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

On Day 2, Kohli showed a glimpse of his brilliance with a beautiful straight drive off Sangwan just a ball before his dismissal. However, the very next delivery proved fatal--angled in on a fullish length just outside off, the ball seamed in sharply as Kohli attempted a drive but left a gap between bat and pad. The delivery rushed through, clipping the off-stump and sending the bails flying. It was a moment to remember for Sangwan, who not only claimed the prized wicket but also saw the stadium empty out soon after.

Virat has faced a decline in form in recent matches. In 39 Test matches since the start of 2020, he has scored just 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with three centuries and nine fifties to show. His best score has been 186. Virat ended the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with 751 runs in 14 matches and 25 innings at an average of 32.65, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score was 121. In 10 Tests last year, he scored just 417 runs at an average of 24.52 with just one century and fifty, to conclude a disappointing year.

The 36-year-old's last appearance in Ranji was back in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, in which he was dismissed for 14 and 42 runs in both innings by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Overall, in his Ranji career, Virat has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 50.77, with five centuries and six fifties in 23 matches.

