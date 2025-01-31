Why is Harshit Rana bowling in the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 despite not featuring in India's playing XI? Several fans might have this question after the pacer featured in the second innings of the IND vs ENG Pune T20I. Harshit Rana has made rapid strides in his career since IPL 2024 where he played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) title-winning campaign. Harshit Rana was included in India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia Down Under where he made his debut in the Perth Test. He impressed with an impressive performance in that match, taking four wickets in the game with one of his victims being an in-form Travis Head. Hardik Pandya Hits Magnificent No-Look Six to Complete 27-Ball Half-Century During IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Harshit Rana was included in the India national cricket team to face England in the five-match T20I series. After missing out on the first three IND vs ENG T20Is, the Delhi pacer found himself bowling in the second innings of the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 interestingly, despite not being named in India's playing XI for the game. Read below to find out the reason.

Why is Harshit Rana Bowling in IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Despite Not Featuring in Playing XI?

The 23-year-old's presence surprised several fans who are keen on knowing about the reason for him playing the match, despite not having made it to India's playing XI. Harshit Rana was introduced as a concussion substitute for India in the match and as per an official update by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) he replaced Shivam Dube. The all-rounder was struck on his helmet while batting and he did not field in the second innings. As per the rules of the game, a concussion substitute can bowl if the player he replaces with similar skills. Harshit Rana made an instant impact, dismissing Liam Livingstone with just his second ball into his T20I debut.

Shivam Dube is a pace-bowling all-rounder and Harshit Rana, who has replaced him, is handy with the bat as well, having scored a First-Class century. However, his inclusion evoked some debate on whether he was a like-for-like replacement for Shivam Dube.

