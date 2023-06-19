Amritsar, Jun 19 (PTI) Haryana scored two late goals to complete a commanding 4-0 win over Maharashtra in their second round Group B match of the Senior Women's National Football Championship, here.

In their previous match, Maharashtra had lost to Manipur 1-3.

Renu Rani scored one goal on either side of half-time to put Haryana on their way to a big victory, which was completed by two more goals in the second half at the Guru Nanak Dev University Ground here on Sunday.

Renu scored the opening goal in the 34th minute when she beat Maharashtra goalkeeper Anjali Barke, and doubled the lead with another fine strike after the resumption of the play in the second half.

Santosh S managed to convert a penalty awarded to Haryana in the 85th minute and, in the stoppage time, Ritu piled further misery on their opponents with the fourth and final goal of the contest.

On their part, Maharashtra fought hard but failed to convert any of their chances.

In other group games, Railways produced a dominant show to crush Himachal Pradesh 7-1, while Manipur clinched their second win on the trot, beating West Bengal 3-2.

