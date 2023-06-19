After showing a wonderful run of form in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, wherein they finished as finalists, France continued to produce the same winning run of form in the UEFA Euro Qualifier matches as well. The 2018 FIFA World Cup Winners in their next match in the UEFA Euro qualifiers group stage will take on 2004 UEFA Euro Champions, Greece, at the Stade De France, on June 20, 2023, Tuesday. Croatia 0-0 Spain (4–5 on Penalties), UEFA Nations League 2022–23 Final: Unai Simon Saves Two Shots As La Roja Clinch Title With Shootout Victory.

So far, France’s journey in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers has been smooth and easy. The Les Blues after demolishing Gibraltar 3-0 in their previous match of the UEFA Euro qualifiers will look to continue their winning run. The Kylian Mbappe-led side are sitting on top of Group of B after winning all of the three matches.

On the other hand, Greece will look to stun France. Despite finding it tough in recent major tournaments, Greece have shown some positive form under Gus Poyet. After starting the tournament with a 3-0 win over Gibraltar, the former UEFA Euro Winners managed to edge Ireland 2-1 in a close contest. Considering the form and performance, it is highly likely that France will attain a comfortable win against Greece. Past records and stats also show France being the dominant side, with the exception being the 1-0 win against the Les Blues in the Euro 2004 quarterfinals.

When Is France vs Greece, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

France vs Greece, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match will take place on June 20, 2023 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Stade de France and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Netherlands 2–3 Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022–23 Third Place: Federico Chiesa’s Strike Seals Thrilling Victory for Azzurri.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast France vs Greece, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the France vs Greece, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sport Network channels for live telecast.

Is France vs Greece, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow France vs Greece, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).