Pune, Dec 11 (PTI) Haryana Steelers confirmed their playoffs berth after a resounding 37-26 victory against Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League at Balewadi Stadium on Wednesday.

It was a complete team effort for Haryana Steelers, with Vinay and Shivam Patare combining for 15 points, while Jaideep and Rahul got four tackle points each and Mohammadreza Shadloui scored six points to wrap up a comprehensive display.

It was a slow start to the game with the raider of both teams taking their time to find their groove in the opening exchanges. The defenders were on top, being successful on the do-or-die strategy to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Sanjay and Rahul were doing the job for the Haryana Steelers on the defensive end, giving them a one-point lead with the score at 7-6 after the first quarter of the game.

Mohammadreza Shadloui got his first points on the board with a tackle on Jatin to extend his team's lead to three points. Pardeep Narwal got the better of him soon after, getting his first points to keep Bengaluru Bulls within striking distance.

However, Vinay inflicted an exceptional Super Raid, eliminating three opposition players to extend Haryana Steelers' lead.

Despite being out of the playoff contention, Bengaluru Bulls showed the fighting spirit they possess. Jatin got two points on a do-or-die raid for his side, while also breaching a milestone of a total of 4000 raid points in PKL-11.

After a sedate first half, Haryana Steelers had a four-point lead with the scoreline at 15-11.

Haryana Steelers were controlling proceedings at the start of the second half, almost on the verge of inflicting an all out, before Parteek executed a super raid for Bengaluru Bulls.

Haryana Steelers eventually inflicted the all out on their opponents, extending their lead to nine points and taking a significant step towards sealing their qualification spot.

Ajinkya Pawar did exceptionally to execute a super raid for his side, but it was too late for the Bengaluru Bulls to make any sort of comeback by that stage. Sushil closed off on a high for a Bengaluru Bulls, getting a couple of raid points and a tackle.

However, it was Haryana Steelers who emerged victorious with a scoreline of 37-26, becoming the first team to clinch their spot in the playoffs.

