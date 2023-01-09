Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 9 (ANI): A bunch of players, who have tasted success at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, will return to it as it is the host venue for the inaugural Hero Cup this week. They would relish the return to the National course from Jan 13-15, 2023 for the much-awaited and unique event.

A release said the club was previously the host to the Abu Dhabi Championship for 16 consecutive years from 2006, building a strong legacy in the Middle East and further afield, before moving to Yas Links last season.

This year it will be the venue for Hero Cup to be played between Great Britain and Ireland led by Tommy Fleetwood against Continental Europe led by former Open winner, Francesco Molinari.

The Hero Cup will take place over three days with one session of four balls on Friday from 11:05 am, two sessions of foursomes on Saturday with the morning session getting underway at 07:35 and the afternoon at 12.20. Finally, one session of singles matches will take place on Sunday from 10:35, with all 20 players taking part in each session.

Tyrrell Hatton was the last victor at the iconic National course after a dominant performance saw the Englishman finish four shots clear at the top of the leaderboard in 2021 to secure a fourth Rolex Series triumph.

Hatton will line up for Tommy Fleetwood's Great Britain and Ireland squad this week. "It was very special to win here at such an amazing tournament. I love starting my season out here in the Middle East and it obviously holds a special place in my heart."

Hatton will team up with another former champion of the first Rolex Series event of the season in the form of Shane Lowry, who birdied the 72nd hole at the 2019 edition to seal a one-stroke triumph over Richard Sterne. The Irishman carried that form and confidence through to the summer and into his remarkable win at The Open Championship.

"I couldn't really have envisaged what happened," said Lowry on his 2019 season. "It was obviously really nice to get off to an unbelievable start in Abu Dhabi, winning one of the biggest events on Tour.

Overseeing the duo at Abu Dhabi Golf Club will be Great Britain and Ireland Captain Fleetwood who picked up two of his six World Tour wins at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Englishman secured the title for the first time in 2017, when he edged out Dustin Johnson and Pablo Larrazabal by a solitary shot, before going back-to-back the following January with a two-stroke victory over Ross Fisher in 2018.

"I feel very at home on the National Course," said Fleetwood, who will lead the way against Francesco Molinari's Continental Europe team. (ANI)

