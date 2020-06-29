Liverpool [UK], June 29 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has said that he has the maximum amount of respect for the side's manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazil international Becker had joined Liverpool in 2018 and over the course of two years, the goalkeeper has managed to display remarkable consistency.

"The maximum respect I can have for a person, I have for him. There's not many words that I could describe, maybe in Portuguese I can do that better! But yeah, he means, I think, everything for this club, for the squad. He brought us together here, he gave me the opportunity to come to Liverpool, he makes me feel special inside," the official website of Liverpool quoted Becker as saying.

"The boss has a special place in everything, I think for everybody for the club and also for the supporters because he gave his life to achieve those things that we are achieving. I will always respect him, have big respect for him, and also be thankful to him for bringing me here and giving me the opportunity to become a legend here for Liverpool," he added.

Last week, Liverpool managed to secure the Premier League title after a span of 30 years.

The side achieved the feat as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday.

With this, Liverpool achieved an unassailable 23-point lead at the top.

Klopp has guided Liverpool to domestic, continental and global crowns over the course of the last 12 months.

Under Klopp, Liverpool managed to win the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool will next take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday, July 2. (ANI)

