Bhuvneshwar Kumar during a live chat was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The India pacer picked Lionel Messi over the Portugal star. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have always had a massive fan following. Both the players have their own fan base but none of them has come to a conclusion on who among the two is better. Now, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his pick and opted for the Barcelona player over Cristiano Ronaldo. During the times of lockdown due to the outspread of the coronavirus, the players are confined into the four walls of their houses. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Trolls Shikhar Dhawan for Imitating Akshay Kumar’s Character From Housefull 4.

Most of them are spending time with their family, helping out their spouses with household chores and even conducting live chats with the fans. Bhuvi also joined the bandwagon and asked the fans to throw in some questions and answered every query. Apart from this, he labelled Virat Kohli as the GOAT! Check out the answer by the pacer.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's answer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Virat Kohli

As of now the Indian team and fans are waiting for the cricketing action to begin soon in India. But with the increasing number of the COVID-19 cases, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly declared that the team would not participate in any camps until August this year. With the menace of the coronavirus, the sporting schedules across the world have gone for a toss and the BCCI is currently reworking on the schedules. As of now, Pakistan will be the third the nation to begin with the cricketing action.

