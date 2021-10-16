Dubai [UAE], October 16 (ANI): After winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the fourth time, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni remained tight-lipped regarding his participation in the next year's edition of the tournament.

For IPL 2022, two new teams are set to come in, and it needs to be seen how many players a franchise is allowed to retain before the mega auction. However, Dhoni also pointed out that he still has not left behind his legacy, hinting that he might just play the next season for CSK.

Also Read | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Stat Highlights: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Win IPL Trophy for Fourth Time, Beat Eoin Morgan's Men by 27 Runs.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

However, once the broadcaster said: "You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind", Dhoni was quick to respond, saying: "Still I haven't left behind."

Also Read | In-Form Faf Du Plessis Missing Out of South Africa's T20 World Cup 2021 Squad Leaves Michael Vaughan Perplexed.

Faf du Plessis' 86-run knock backed up by a spirited bowling performance helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

"Before I start talking about CSK, need to talk about KKR. Difficult to come back and do what they have, if any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR. Huge credit to the coaches, team, and support staff. The break really helped them. Coming to CSK, we shuffled players. We had match winners coming game after game and doing really well," said Dhoni.

"Every final is special, if you look at stats, we may say we're the most consistent team to lose the final too. I feel it's important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts. Frankly no chats, we don't talk a lot [meetings]. It's more one-on-one, our practice sessions are meeting sessions. The moment you get into a team room, it brings about different pressure," he added.

With this, MS Dhoni's lineup won the IPL trophy for the fourth time, having previously won the tournament in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

"Our practice sessions have been good. I would love to thank the fans, wherever we've played, even when we were in South Africa, we've always had a good number of CSK fans. That is what you crave. Thanks to all of them, it feels like we're playing in Chennai. Hopefully, we'll be back in Chennai for the fans," said Dhoni. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)