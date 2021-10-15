The final match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders turned out to be quite an interesting outing for both teams at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. A lot was at stake for both teams as both eyed the prized possession – the IPL 2021 coveted trophy. In the end, we had Chennai Super Kings who walked away with the trophy for the fourth time in the history of IPL. 'Whistle Podu' echoed the Dubai International Stadium as Yellow Army picked the coveted trophy. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the stat highlights but before that, we shall have a look at how the game panned out to be for both teams. CSK vs KKR Highlights of IPL 2021 Finals.

So after winning the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders elected to bowl first. Little did they know that this decision would backfire so badly. Owing to the half-century by Faf du Plessis and titbits from others led the team to a stunning total of 192 runs. The team only lost a couple of wickets during the course of their innings. Now, when it came to Kolkata Knight Riders, the openers gave a great start to the team and it looked as if they would walk away with the game. But, the bowlers sprung into action and we had wickets collapsing one after the other. Shardul Thakur chipped in with three important wickets, Josh Hazlewood and Ravindra Jadeja got two wickets each. The match did come close but the KKR batters just didn't do enough to clinch the trophy. Now, let's have a look at the stats below:

# MS Dhoni led the T20 side for the 300th time.

#This is the fourth time that CSK has won the IPL Trophy

#MS Dhoni becomes the only captain to have won across all major leagues.

# Ruturaj Gaikwad bagged Orange Cap from KL Rahul and became the highest scorer in IPL 2021.

#Faf du Plessis played his 100th IPL match.

#The South African scored 22nd half-century in the event.

#Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have scored more than 600 runs for CSK this year. Gaikwad has scored 635 runs and the South African batsman has scored 633 runs.

Chennai Super Kings has won the IPL in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. The fans would be heaving a sigh of relief as MS Dhoni has now erased the sour memories of 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).