Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 3 (ANI): Following the narrow 16-run win over South Africa in the second T20I, Indian batter KL Rahul said that the team has been making an effort to get 20-30 more runs than the par score since last one year or so.

David Miller's explosive ton went in vain as Indian bowlers hold their nerve to clinch the T20I series 2-0 with a victory in the second T20I against South Africa here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.

"That effort (to get 20-30 more runs than par score) has been there since the last 10-12 months, since the last world cup. It is something we are trying to do consciously as a team. We have done it a lot of times, whenever we got the opportunity to do so," said Rahul in a post-match press conference.

On his innings with a strike rate of over 200, KL said that the team has been trying to be aggressive and risk-taking while batting first and it was needed from him during the match to score fast.

Questioned on Team India's death bowling woes, the batter said that there are a lot of things the team needs to get better at.

"Before the World Cup, you would want to experiment and see what works for a certain player/certain team. These are great opportunities for teams to experiment. A win is a win, but we will take that, but there is still a lot to learn for bowlers, and scope to get better. Previously, bowlers gave only 106 runs in the first T20I. And today we gave away 221. You have to take conditions in mind. It was hot, humid and extremely hard for bowlers to make a grip on the ball. Also, a batter is also trying to smash you on every ball while chasing 238, so it becomes extremely hard for bowlers to execute their plans," he added.

Coming to the match, India was put to bat first by Proteas and they scored a massive 237/3 in their 20 overs. Explosive knocks from KL Rahul (57 off 28 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 22 balls) and Virat Kohli (49* off 28 balls) helped the Men in Blue reach the total.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj was the only bowler who looked good for Proteas, taking 2/23 in his four overs.

Chasing 238, South Africa lost opener Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw for a duck, thanks to pacer Arshdeep Singh's (2/62) opening spell. Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock had a 45-run stand before Markram was dismissed by Axar Patel (1/53) for 33 off 19 balls.

Next, de Kock and David Miller had a 174-run stand for the fourth wicket but fell short of a win by 16 runs. Miller scored a brilliant century, 106* in just 47 balls. de Kock also scored 69* off 48 balls.

KL Rahul won the 'Man of the Match' award for his 57 off 28 balls. (ANI)

