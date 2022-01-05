Johannesburg [South Africa], January 5 (ANI): South Africa batter Keegan Petersen has said that he does not want to add to the controversy surrounding Rassie van der Dussen's dismissal in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against India here at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Rassie van der Dussen had been adjudged caught behind wicket off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. On-field umpire Marais Erasmus gave van der Dussen out and the Proteas batter did not ask for a review. However, replays cast doubts on whether the ball had carried to India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant or not.

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 2 Stat Highlights: Shardul Thakur Shines With Seven-Wicket Haul.

"I don't really want to comment on that. That's the umpire's decision. I think we're in the game and we just have to take the decisions, no matter what we think. Some are going to go your way, some aren't," Petersen said in a virtual press conference at the end of Day 2.

Shardul Thakur picked seven wickets as South Africa was bundled out for 229 in the first innings of the second Test on Tuesday.

Also Read | Australia vs England 4th Test 2021 Live Streaming Online of Ashes on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test on TV and Online.

"I think it's going to be tough for the rest of the test match and pitch is definitely not getting better. We haven't put a number to it yet but the more runs India get, the more difficult is going to be for us to get," said Petersen.

"It's a difficult bowling attack to come up against. So realistically I'd say anything under 200 would be a good total to chase. But the more they get, the further away it gets for us," he added.

India in the second innings got off to a bad start as stand-in skipper KL Rahul was dismissed in the seventh over. India's problem further increased when Mayank Agarwal offered no shot and was given LBW out in the 12th over.

Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11) then made sure that India doesn't suffer any more hiccups as the visitors ended the day at 85/2 with a lead of 58 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)