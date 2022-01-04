Another entertaining day of Test cricket comes to an end as Day 2 of the India vs South Africa, 2nd Test from the Wanderers comes to a close. Both teams will be happy with their performances at stumps as India are 85/2 and lead the match by 58 runs after bowling out the Proteas. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 2. South Africa vs India, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights.

South Africa had control of the game in the initial stages of the day courtesy of a partnership between Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen. But India managed to get themselves into the game with quick wickets prior to Lunch and Tea, bowling out the Proteas, who managed to take a slender lead after the first innings. ‘Lord Shardul’ Trends on Twitter After Pacer Takes 7-Wicket Haul vs South Africa; Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer Join Cricketing Fraternity to Congratulate Indian Pacer.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 2 Stat Highlights

# Shardul Thakur took his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests

# Thakur is the sixth Indian bowler to take a five-fer at the Wanderers

# Wanderers (5) is the only venue after lord's (11) where Indian pacers have picked 5+ five-wicket hauls

# Shardul Thakur registered his best figures (7/61) in Test cricket

# Keegan Petersen scored his maiden Test fifty

# Temba Bavuma scored his 17th Test half-century

Heading into the third day of the India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, both teams have a chance to win the game which could decide the outcome of the series. KL Rahul’s team will be hoping to move towards securing the series while Dean Elgar will aim that his team can get over the line and get back into the game.

