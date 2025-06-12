London [UK], June 12 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden said that South Africa will have to come out with more intent while batting on the second day of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's.

It was wickets galore for pacers as except for Steve Smith and Beau Webster's fifties, none of the batters across both sides could make it big during the opening day of the WTC final. The highlight with the ball was Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul for Proteas and the way Mitchell Starc came in clutch with two quick wickets after his side was bundled out for a moderate score.

Hayden, a JioStar expert, said that he is not convinced that it was entirely Australia's day, it was around 80 per cent in favour of the defending champions, largely because Proteas did not show intent with the bat.

"I am not entirely convinced it was Australia's day. South Africa won the first session, and Australia's comeback in the final session--nine wickets in all--was surprising. The conditions were odd: cloudy for half the day and sunny for the other half. Batting should have been easier, but it wasn't. I would say maybe 80 per cent in Australia's favour, largely because of South Africa's lack of intent," he said.

Hayden slammed SA skipper Bavuma, who he said "showed little vigour" with the bat, opening his run tally on 31st ball he faced.

"And that's dangerous when facing three world-class fast bowlers in conditions that suit them. They need to come out with more intent on Day 2. Any signs of aggression--even those few boundaries late in the day--will help. But if they do not, Australia will come into Day 2 as firm favourites," added the recent ICC Hall of Famer.

Ex-Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar, another JioStar expert, said that the day one belonged to Australia, saying that SA's early wickets handed back the advantage to Aussies.

"With the amount of seam movement on this pitch, the scoreboard does not reflect a par score. Australia is in a strong position," he added.

Bangar said that while the tactical greatness, confidence and skill of former captain Graeme Smith, who is side's most successful captain ever, does not come overnight, all South Africa can do is be positive and have the right footwork.

"Steve Smith was exceptional--when conditions were tough, he pushed the pressure back on the bowlers. Also, someone like Ngidi had an off day and leaked runs. Australia's bowlers didn't offer any width. If South Africa want to score square, they must first find a way to create that width--and that comes with intent," he concluded.

Coming to the match, after Australia was put to bat first by SA, they sunk to 67/4 at the end of the first session. A 79-run stand between Steve Smith (66 in 112 balls, with 10 fours) and Beau Webster (72 in 92 balls, with 11 fours) and Webster's 46-run stand with Alex Carey (23 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) pushed Australia near to 200-run mark. But Kagiso Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (3/49) continued applying pressure, reducing the Aussies to 212.

SA had an even nightmarish start, losing their four wickets for 43 runs at the end of day's play, with none of their batters touching 20-run mark. Mitchell Starc got two wickets, while skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood got one wicket each. SA trails by 169 runs. (ANI)

