2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: After a short but quick European leg, F1 returns to the northern hemisphere with the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix 2025. The F1 Canadian GP has a rich history, with the first race taking place in 1967, and has been a regular destination for motor racing, with Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton holding the record for most wins with seven races each. The venue for the F1 Canadian GP since 1978 has been Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. FIA and Formula One Announce Another 24-Round F1 2026 Season Starting With Australian Grand Prix.

Firstly, Aston Martin have confirmed that Lance Stroll will return behind the wheel, having missed the Spanish GP due to a medical issue. Secondly, the weather for the Canadian GP looks dry, unlike last season, where rain made a big splash during the main race. Oscar Piastri will want to increase his lead over teammate Lando Norris, with the drivers' championship already heating up. Meanwhile, defending champion Max Verstappen will be eager to rekindle his form from last edition and clinch another win here in Montreal.

2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying Details

Qualifying 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Date Sunday, June 15 Time 1:20 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode, no telecast available in India

When is F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Canadian Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on June 15 and will be shown in India at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). For Grand Prix Du Canada 2025 Qualifying viewing options, fans can scroll below. F1 2025 Standings: Oscar Piastri Stretches Lead After Spanish GP Win, Ferrari Climbs To Second in Constructors Table.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time, since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Canadian GP 2025 main race will be held on June 15 as well, while Practice 1 will take place on June 13. Practices 2 and 3 will take place on the same day, June 14, within a gap of several hours.

