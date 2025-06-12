ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The Scotland national cricket team will be hosting the Netherlands national cricket team in the 79th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27, which will also be the final match on the Scotland-leg. The hosts are on a two-match winning streak, which includes their win over the Netherlands earlier by 44 runs on June 06. A win here will push Scotland into second place in the ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 points table, pushing the Netherlands down. Nepal Defeat Netherlands By 16 Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Encounter; Bowlers, Aarif Sheikh Help Rohit Paudel and Co Secure Narrow Victory.

Netherlands, who looked primed to finish second in the ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 standings, have hit a slump in form and managed to notch up a four-match losing streak, putting their campaign in jeopardy. A win over hosts Scotland will be the only saving grace for the Netherlands on their tour of Scotland.

Scotland vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 Match Details

Match Scotland vs Netherlands, ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 Date Thursday, June 12 Time 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Forthill Cricket Ground, Dundee Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode, no telecast available in India

When is Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Scotland will host the Netherlands in an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match on Thursday, June 12. The SCO vs NED ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be played at Forthill Cricket Ground in Dundee, and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). SCO vs NEP ICC CWC League 2 Match Last Ball Video: Watch Dramatic Moment As Wide Ball Helps Nepal Win By 1 Wicket on Final Ball.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For SCO vs NED ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode has the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a pass to watch the SCO vs NED ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

