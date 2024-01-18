Adelaide [Australia], January 18 (ANI): West Indies' subpar batting performance granted Australia a commanding position on Day 2 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

At the end of Day 2, West Indies posted a total of 73/6 trailing by 22 runs with Joshua Da Silva unbeaten on the crease with a score of 17(31).

Also Read | India vs Uzbekistan Football Live Streaming Online: Get IND vs UZB TV Channel Live Telecast Details of AFC Asian Cup 2023 Match.

Josh Hazlewood's lethal nature with the ball did the trick for the hosts as he romped through the Caribbean side's batting order.

A little bit of movement from the pitch was all Hazlewood needed to trouble the opposition batters.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Undergoes Successful Groin Surgery In Germany, Provides Health Update on Social Media.

He created the opening and West Indies batters gracefully accepted it with their poor shot selection.

Kirk McKenzie who scored a half-century in the first innings showed intent to deal with the deadly pace attack. But even he fell victim to a half-hearted shot that went straight to Marnus Labuschagne who waiting at short cover.

A promising 33-run stand between Justin Greaves and Joshua Da Silva momentarily re-ignited the hopes of the visitors. But Nathan Lyon with his experience did the job as he dismissed Greaves for 24 right at the stroke of stumps to end the day on a positive note for Australia.

Earlier in the day, Travis Head with his aggressive intent prevented West Indies from fathoming their way out and making an unexpected return.

The visitors put Australia in a tough spot as they claimed five wickets while the hosts managed to put 129 runs on the board.

Head on a tricky surface went all guns blazing and scored 119 off 134 deliveries which was laced with 12 boundaries and three maximums.

Alzarri Joseph eventually managed to remove Head, but the damage was already inflicted on the visitors. Head's blitzkrieg helped Australia to clinch a 95-run lead over the Caribbean side.

West Indies did walk back with some positives as debutant Shamar Joseph claimed a five-wicket haul. Along with him, Kemar Roach and Justin Greaves bagged two each.

Brief Score: West Indies 188 & 73/6 (Kirk McKenzie 26, Justin Greaves 24; Josh Hazlewood 4-18) vs Australia 283 (Travis Head 119; Shamar Joseph 5-94). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)