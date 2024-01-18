India vs Uzbekistan Football Live Streaming Online: The Indian football team plays their second game of the Asian Cup, against Uzbekistan with the Blue Tigers in need of a win. The 2-0 defeat against Australia may have not won them any points but certainly won them a lot of admirers with the way the team put on a resolute display. Two avoidable goals cost them the match but there are plenty of positives from the game for Igor Stimac’s side with their ability to play from the back being top. Uzbekistan drew their first match with Syria but they are a quality team that reached the CAFA Nations Cup last year. India versus Uzbekistan will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:00 pm IST. AFC Asian Cup 2023: China Held to Goalless Draw Again, Host Qatar Tops Group A With 1-0 Win Over Tajikistan.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s error gave Australia the lifeline in the previous game and the veteran goalkeeper will need to be at his best against Uzbekistan. Sandesh Jhingan is the leader at the back for the Blue Tigers and the opponents will do well to find a way past him. Lallianzuala Chhangte holds the key for India when it comes to attack and for Sunil Chhetri and co to think about scoring, the winger will need to stretch the backline.

Oston Urunov did not get many opportunities to score against Syria and the Uzbek striker will hope his situation changes against India. Jaloliddin Masharipov and Khojimat Erkinov will be the two attacking midfielders with Otabek Shukurov slotting in ahead of the backline and playing as a sweeper. Umar Eshmurodov is the main man in the backline for the Uzbeks. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Odisha FC Bags Three Points Thrashing Inter Kashi 3-0 in Group Game.

When is India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India are set to go up against Uzbekistan in their second match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Thursday, January 18. The IND vs UZB football match will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar and it will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Match?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 tournament in India. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the India vs Uzbekistan match in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on the Sports 18 1 TV channel. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match. For India vs Uzbekistan live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of the Viacom18 network, will provide live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 matches. Fans who are interested in watching India vs Uzbekistan live streaming online can do so on the JioCinema app and website for free. Expect India to put up a strong showing in this match but in the end, it might not be enough.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).