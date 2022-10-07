Gurugram, Oct 7 (PTI) Over 950 players from across the globe will be part of the 19th HCL International Bridge Championship beginning here on October 11.

Some of the renowned players taking part in the six day event include Zia Mahmood (Pakistani-American), Craig Gower (South Africa), Rob Stephens (South Africa) and Kiran Nadar (India) among others.

Also Read | Indian National Car Racing Championship Returns After Two Years, 2022 Edition Set to Begin on October 8.

Held under the auspices of the Bridge Federation of India, the championship will offer a total prize purse of INR 22 million.

The tournament premise will be held in two main events - ‘Team of Four Gold' and ‘Team of Four Silver'. In the pairs event, the championship event will host four different events namely, ‘Open Pairs', ‘IMP Pairs' and ‘IMP Pairs Strata II'.

Also Read | PAK-W 5/0 in 1 Over I India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score Updates, Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali Begin Proceedings.

Speaking about the upcoming championship, bridge veteran Kiran Nadar, a gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games and 2018 Asian Games, said, “ Bridge is a cerebral game, a brain stimulator that keeps players alert and agile."

"Participating in high-pressure championships such as the HCL Bridge Championship requires players' focused concentration for many hours, it's challenging. I wish all the players joining us the very best.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)