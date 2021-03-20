Lahore, March 20: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has come out in support of returning batsman Sharjeel Khan despite the concerns over the opener's fitness. Sharjeel made a comeback to the T20I side last week when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 35-member squad for South Africa and Zimbabwe tour.

While Babar admitted that Sharjeel wasn't in great shape, he asserted that the opening batsman can be a major force to reckon with in the upcoming series. "He can't be Shadab [Khan] at once but still you need to carry him. I agree his fitness isn't great but we will bring him up to the mark. His form right now can help us and he is one of the best openers," ESPNcricinfo quoted Babar as saying. Babar Azam Praised on Twitter for Making Winning Start to his Test Captaincy Career as Pakistan Defeat South Africa in 1st Test at Karachi.

"I have played with him in Karachi Kings and he can take away the pressure and totally change the game. We are working on his fitness and you will see a difference. I never asked for him in ODIs but for T20 cricket, which is a short format, you can adjust," he added.

Sharjeel was banned for two years after his role in Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal in 2017. After serving the ban, the opener returned to the domestic circuit and scored 656 runs at an average of 43.73.

"He is a match-winner and we are focusing on his fitness as well. In fielding he is great and there isn't an issue so he is very much part of the squad and we have to back him for the good," said Babar. The Pakistan team is slated to play three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa and three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe.

The Pakistan squad will depart for Johannesburg on March 26 for the three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa. They will then fly to Bulawayo on April 17 for three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe. The side is scheduled to return on May 12.

