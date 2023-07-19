Glasgow [Scotland], July 19 (ANI): Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe confirmed on Wednesday that Allan Saint-Maximin is in talks with the other club following the Magpies 2-1 victory over Rangers at Ibrox.

The 26-year-old French winger has been one of the most talented players to feature for Newcastle over the past few years.

Even though his goal and assists tally don't justify his reputation as a player, he tries to compensate for it by being involved in the build-up play and running at defenders.

According to the various reports that have surfaced recently, the 26-year-old Frenchman, who joined the Magpies in a 16 million pound move from Nice in August 2019, has emerged as a target for a Saudi Pro League club.

While addressing the media, Howe was quizzed about Allan's absence from the team he said as quoted by Sky Sports, "Allan is in discussions regarding a move to another club. Nothing is confirmed, nothing is done at these stages but that's why he wasn't here today."

"With financial fair play you sort of have to trade otherwise, for us this summer we would be stuck in a position where we couldn't recruit players the other way. That's how financial fair play works," Howe added.

Howe further went on to say that Newcastle United are not willing to lose him as they continue to rebuild after the takeover.

"Maxi is a top player. We definitely don't want to lose him, we want to strengthen the group but sometimes these things happen and we have to accept that. It is early to speak of Maxi in the past tense at Newcastle, certainly our respect and love for him is the same as the supporters. They love him and we love him and certainly if he does go it will be a difficult moment for all of us," Howe added.

Newcastle will play their second game of the pre-season against Aston Villa on Sunday at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. (ANI)

