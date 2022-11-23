London [UK], November 23 (ANI): Skipper Heather Knight is set to return to lead the limited-overs teams for England's tour of West Indies that begins next month.

Opener Lauren Winfield-Hill also returned to the T20I squad with senior all-rounders Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt coming out of breaks to be named for the tour of West Indies.

Sciver is on both squads, while Brunt, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, made the T20I selection. With newly appointed coach Jon Lewis implying that Brunt's workload will be controlled, Brunt was not selected for the ODI team.

"I'm really excited to get to the West Indies and start working with this group. Though I wasn't involved in selection for this trip, we did have some brief discussions in the lead up to the selection and I'm pleased for everyone who's been selected," England Women's Head Coach Jon Lewis said in an official statement released by ECB.

"It's great to have Heather, Nat and Katherine back in the group. The quality and experience they bring can only add huge value both on and off the field. We will manage Katherine back into competitive cricket with an eye on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in February. Equally, for Lauren, it's pleasing to see a player go through a tough period and come back stronger while demonstrating terrific form at the domestic and franchise levels. I have been particularly impressed with Lauren's ability to put the bowlers under pressure and score at an impressive run rate in the power play," Lewis further added.

The ODI series will start on December 4 with all three matches set to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. The five-match T20I series, which follows the ODIs, starts on December 11.

ODI Squad: Heather Knight (c) Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver and Danni Wyatt.

T20I squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt. (ANI)

