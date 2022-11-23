Serbia has played in three World Cups in the last four editions, but they were not able to qualify for the one held in 2014, Brazil. In all three appearances, they couldn't make it past the group stage. In Qatar, Serbia will be ready to make their fourth World Cup appearance, as they are teamed up with two of their previous edition's group-stage opponents, Brazil and Switzerland. Serbian manager Dragan Stojković has announced his 26-man squad that will be featuring in the World Cup. The keepers from Sevilla and Mallorca, Marko Dmitrovic and Predrag Rajkovic respectively are the more experienced option between the sticks but, recently Torino’s- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has been given playing time and is also selected in the World Cup Squad. Switzerland Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team SUI Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC

Getafe’s defender will be the main man in the defensive line and alongside him Nikola Milenković and the youngster Strahinja Pavlovic will be present. Serbia has a very strong midfield consisting of Nemanja Maksimović, Filip Kostic, Sergej Milinković-Savić, and Marko Grujić to help their world-class attack. Up ahead will be the skipper Dusan Tadic along with Aleksander Mitrovic and Luca Jovic. After not being able to qualify for the Euro 2020, the head coach Dragan Stojković is determined to showcase the team's talent in the 2022 World Cup and is pretty confident about leading them through the group stage. In the Qatar World Cup Serbia is in Group G along with Brazil, Switzerland, and Cameroon.

Serbia’s schedule at FIFA 2022 World Cup

Date Fixtures November 24. 2022 Serbia vs Brazil November 28, 2022 Serbia vs Cameroon December 2, 2022 Serbia vs Switzerland

Serbia players to watch out at FIFA World Cup 2022

Dusan Tadic Aleksandar Mitrović Luka Jovic Strahinja Pavlović Sergej Milinković-Savić

Serbia 2022 World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic(Sevilla), Predrag Rajkovic(Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic(Torino).

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic(Getafe), Nikola Milenkovic(Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic(Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic(Werder), Filip Mladenovic(Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic(Red Star Belgrade), Srdjan Babic(Almeria).

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj(Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic(Lazio), Sasa Lukic(Torino), Marko Grujic(Porto), Filip Kostic(Juventus), Uros Racic(Braga), Nemanja Maksimovic(Getafe), Ivan Ilic(Verona), Andrija Zivkovic(PAOK), Darko Lazovic(Verona).

Forwards: Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic(Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic(Juventus), Filip Duricic(Sampdoria), Luka Jovic(Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonjic(Torino).

