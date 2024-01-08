Sports News | Heinrich Klaasen Announces Test Retirement

Pretoria (South Africa), Jan 8 (PTI) South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, bringing curtains to his brief stint in the format.

Having made his debut against India in Ranchi in 2019, the 32-year-old played four matches in his brief Test career with his final outing against the West Indies in Johannesburg last year.

He has scored 104 runs at an average of 13.00, while his top score was 35 against Australia in Sydney.

Klaassen will continue to be available for the Proteas in white-ball cricket.

"After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red ball cricket," he said in a statement.

"It's a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favourite format of the game."

"The battles that I faced on and off the field has made me the cricketer I am today.

"It has been a great journey and I am glad I could have represented my country.

"My baggy Test cap is the most precious cap I have ever been handed.

"Thanks to everyone that has played a part in my red ball career and shaped me into the cricketer I am today.

"But for now, a new challenge awaits and looking forward to it."

It is understood that the explosive batter is keen on the T20 franchise leagues with his commitments in the IPL, Hundred, and MLC.

He has become the second South African player to retire from red-ball cricket within a week.

Dean Elgar also hung up his boots following the conclusion of the two-Test series against India that ended in a 1-1 draw last week.

Klaasen was dropped for the India series, as head coach Shukri Conrad went ahead with Kyle Verreynne.

