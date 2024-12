Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Indian rider Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing on Sunday bagged his 15th National title at the fourth and final round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2024 here.

The Bengaluru rider sealed his 13th title, even before stepping on the track, as he garnered an unbeatable lead of 29 points in the 4-stroke 1051 to 1650cc Super Sport class.

On Sunday, he achieved an unparalleled milestone taking part in three more classes and won two of them to claim a triple crown in the 2024 Nationals, an unprecedented 15 career National titles. He bagged second in the other class.

"The past eight years have been an incredible journey with my team Mantra Racing and all the amazing mechanics who made this possible. This moment of triumph and celebration belongs to my family, friends, and everyone who supported me through thick and thin," Muddappa said.

"To become the first athlete in Indian motorsports to achieve 15 National titles fills me with immense pride and joy. It feels like being the Neil Armstrong of Indian motorsports – breaking new ground and inspiring others to dream big."

Aptly nicknamed as 'LightningR1', for his brute speed, Sunday's feats on the superbike sets him apart as the only individual to win 15 FMSCI National titles in any discipline of Indian motorsports.

