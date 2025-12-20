New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Punjab began their 71st Santosh Trophy campaign in emphatic fashion, registering a dominant 6-0 victory over Himachal Pradesh, but the night truly belonged to Minerva Academy product Himanshu Jangra, who etched his name into Indian football history.

The dynamic forward scored the fastest goal in Santosh Trophy history, finding the net just 35 seconds after kick-off to give Punjab an immediate advantage. The early breakthrough set the tone for a one-sided contest, as Punjab showcased attacking intent, discipline, and ruthless finishing throughout the match.

Himanshu was far from done. The Minervan doubled his tally later in the game, completing a brace and underlining his growing stature as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in the country. His movement, composure, and clinical finishing consistently troubled the Himachal defence.

Punjab continued to pile on the pressure, scoring four more goals as they controlled possession and dictated the tempo from start to finish. The team's high pressing, quick transitions, and cohesion reflected thorough preparation and hunger to make a strong statement early in the tournament.

The resounding win not only puts Punjab off to a perfect start in their Santosh Trophy journey but also highlights the impact of Minerva Academy's talent pipeline, with Himanshu Jangra leading from the front on one of Indian football's most prestigious domestic stages.

With confidence high and momentum firmly on their side, Punjab will look to build on this performance as the Santosh Trophy progresses--while Himanshu Jangra's record-breaking strike will be remembered as a historic moment in the tournament's rich legacy.(ANI)

