Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 16 (ANI): The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai gets a new lease of life today as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) gathers to honour four individuals who have made their mark in Mumbai's thriving cricket legacy, according to a release from MCA.

In a ceremony graced by dignitaries from the cricketing world, the Association unveiled three stands named after former MCA President Sharad Pawar, India's World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma, and former Indian captain late Ajit Wadekar, respectively. In addition, the MCA Office Lounge dedicated in memory of former President late Amol Kale, was also inaugurated.

Also Read | RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

The grand ceremony witnessed a distinguished gathering, including Sharad Pawar, Rohit Sharma, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, members of the MCA Apex Council, along with family members of late Amol Kale and Ajit Wadekar, and a bunch of former and current players.

Adding to the significance of the event, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, "The members of the Mumbai Cricket Association have made an excellent decision, as it is essential to celebrate those who bring us pride."

Also Read | Is Arshad Nadeem Playing in Doha Diamond League 2025? Check Details of Pakistan's Olympic Gold-Medallist's Participation in Men’s Javelin Throw Event.

Today, we honour individuals who have significantly contributed to the growth of Indian cricket. We encourage the MCA to submit a proposal, and I assure you that we will construct an even larger stadium capable of accommodating over one hundred thousand spectators. Mumbai and Maharashtra are home to countless cricket enthusiasts, and it is our duty to provide them with a venue that reflects their passion for the sport."

"Dedicating the stands and the MCA Office Lounge to these iconic figures is our way of embedding their legacy into the very fabric of Wankhede Stadium. Each of them has played a transformative role in shaping Mumbai cricket's identity and progress. As we honour their immense contributions, with Wankhede celebrating 50 glorious years, we reaffirm our commitment to preserving and celebrating the heritage of this historic ground that continues to write new history for cricket," said MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Rohit Sharma said, "Wankhede has always been incredibly special to me. It's where I began to dream about my journey in professional cricket, experienced some of the most unforgettable moments of my career, and the energy of the Mumbai crowd has always lifted me. To have a stand named after me at this iconic venue is overwhelming. It is a tribute to the dreams, support, and milestones that have shaped my journey, and I am deeply thankful to MCA for this honour."

Former MCA President Sharad Pawar said, "I would like to express my gratitude to the Mumbai Cricket Association for this decision. We are also working on some other initiatives. We are in the process of establishing an international-level cricket museum, which will showcase the rich history of cricket in Mumbai. This museum will feature notable personalities who have contributed to the sport's reputation both locally and nationally. I am confident that these developments will make the museum a must-visit destination for all who come to Mumbai."

The families of Amol Kale and Ajit Wadekar also expressed deep appreciation for the tributes. While Ajit Wadekar left a legacy by leading India to its first Test series wins in the West Indies and England in 1971, and strengthening India's Test and ODI rankings; Amol Kale, in his role as the President of MCA helped enrich the sustaining legacy of the Association.

The Grand Stand Level 3 is named as the Pawar Stand, honouring the long and successful tenures of Sharad Pawar that helped revamp the stadium in many ways. And the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 stand is named after Rohit, honouring his remarkable stint as the T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy winning captain.

With this landmark occasion, the Mumbai Cricket Association not only pays homage to the legends who shaped its journey but also strengthens its resolve to keep the spirit of cricket alive for generations to come. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)