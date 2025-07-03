Astana (Kazakhstan), Jul 3 (PTI) Hitesh Gulia and Sakshi assured India of two more medals after securing the semifinal spots at the World Boxing Cup here on Thursday.

Hitesh, a gold medallist from the Brazil leg earlier this year, delivered a dominant 5:0 win over Kazakhstan's Almaz Orozbekov in the men's 70kg quarterfinal, ensuring another medal to his name.

In the women's 54kg category, Sakshi put on a composed display to beat Brazil's Tatiana Regina de Jesus Chagas via unanimous decision.

They thus joined guaranteed medallists Minakshi (48kg) and Pooja Rani (80kg), as well as Sanju (60kg), who confirmed a podium for herself on Wednesday after advancing to the semifinals.

Anamika (51kg) also remains in contention after reaching the quarters.

With several medals guaranteed and more boxers still in the mix, Team India's campaign in Astana continues to build toward a strong finish ahead of the World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi.

