Hobart [Australia], November 12 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday confirmed the signing of Will Jacks for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The right-handed batsman's first shot to mainstream attention came with a 25-ball hundred in a T10 game in a pre-season game against Lancashire in Dubai - the unofficial record for the fastest century in a professional match.

2018 was a break-out year for Jacks as he made his first-class debut in all three formats aged just 19. He made a significant impression with a maiden county century against Gloucestershire at The Oval in the One Day Cup, including four sixes in his 121 off 100 balls.

Also a versatile off-spinner, the 2020 English summer has been a good one for Jacks, who notched a total of 557 runs for Surrey across the Bob Willis Trophy and Vitality Blast competitions; more than any other Surrey player. He also claimed 13 wickets from 32.2 overs across his 13 T20 matches.

"I am incredibly excited about joining the Hurricanes. I've heard from other English players how good the Big Bash is and I'm looking forward to the opportunity. We managed to reach the final of the T20 Blast at home this summer, so I'm looking forward to hopefully going one step further with Hobart," Will Jacks said in an official Hobart Hurricanes release.

Hurricanes head coach, Adam Griffith, added that it was an exciting time for his side to get their hands on such young and in-form talent.

"Will is an exciting young player who is coming off a very successful T20 Blast in the UK. He gives us great flexibility in our batting group, as he can open the batting, or finish the innings batting in the middle order. His off-spin bowling also adds another dimension to his game," said Griffith.

Jacks will arrive in Hobart in time for the Hurricanes' first game against the Sydney Sixers, at Blundstone Arena on December 10. (ANI)

