New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) on Saturday named a 65-member core probable group for the upcoming Senior Women's National Coaching Camp, which will commence in SAI, Bengaluru, on March 23.

The group has been selected based on its recent performance at the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship in Panchkula. Hockey Jharkhand won the title, beating Hockey Haryana in a tense shootout.

While 30 players have been retained from the existing core group, players have been called-up from Assam Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Himachal, SAI, Hockey Bengal, UP Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Karnataka, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Kerala Hockey, MP Hockey, CRPF, Odisha, CBDT, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey AP.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team's Chief Coach, Harendra Singh, was at the premier domestic national championship to witness the competition and scout new talent.

"We saw some exceptionally talented players at the National Championships earlier this month and players have been called-up basis how they performed for their respective state teams. This camp with 65 players will give us a sense of how they can be prepared for the next level in their careers," he said, according to HI press release.

"The group will be pruned down to 40 members for the next phase of the FIH Hockey Pro League, and from March 31 to April 19, it will be a group of 40 players who will be in camp for the next international event. However, from April 23 to 30, we will be closely monitoring the larger group of 65 and basis how they fair, the list of 40 will be confirmed," he added.

The players retained from the existing core group include Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo, Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Deauty Dungdung and Mumtaz Khan.

The newcomers called-up for the camp include, Samiksha Saxena, Komalpreet Kaur, Mahima, Kirti Deshmukh, Sapna Bhengra, Anjali Barwa, Anjna Dungdung, Meenu Rani, Niru Kullu, Kruthika Prakash, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sujata Kujur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, Pooja Yadav, Sakshi Shukla, Simran Singh, Nandini, Karmanpreet Kaur, Annu, Chandana Jagadish, Selestina Horo, Nikki Kullu, Kavita, Jyoti, Lotla Mary, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Rajni Bala, Aishwarya Chavan, Pinki Ekka, Dipimonika Toppo, Usha, Manju Chorsiya, Ashwini Kolekar and Hritika Singh. (ANI)

