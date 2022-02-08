Potchefstroom [South Africa], February 8 (ANI): The Indian team's opening match in the FIH Men's Pro League against France witnessed experienced forward Akashdeep Singh achieve the milestone of completing 200 International matches for India.

The skilful forward has for long been a significant part of the Indian team's attack since he made his debut in 2012 at the FIH Champions Trophy and has been part of the team's important victories since his debut at the FIH Champions Trophy in 2012.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs West Indies: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

He was part of the Indian Team that won the historic Asian Games Gold in 2014, and the FIH Champions Trophy Silver in 2016, FIH Hockey League Final in Raipur as well as the FIH Hockey League Final in Bhubaneswar 2017.

Speaking about the milestone, Akashdeep said, "This is a special moment for me. It has been a fantastic journey with the Indian Team all these years and I absolutely enjoy my role with them. It is great to see from within the group, how much we have improved over these years as a team and I hope we continue to grow as one unit in order to achieve greater success this year."

Also Read | India Women vs New Zealand Women One-Off T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND-W vs NZ-W Cricket Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

Akashdeep was also part of the team that won the Asia Cup in Dhaka in 2017 and also the Bronze Medal feat in Asian Games 2018.

He also has to his credit a Gold medal in the Asian Champions Trophy 2016 and 2018. He returned to the squad in December 2021 when India won Bronze in the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka recently.

Congratulating him, Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said, "I congratulate Akashdeep Singh on completing 200 International matches for India. This is a big feat and wish Akashdeep the best in his endeavour to be a significant part of India's growth in world hockey. He has been part of India's numerous victories over the past decade and I hope he continues to deliver for India in important matches." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)