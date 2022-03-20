New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday congratulated defender Surender Kumar on completing 150 International Caps. He achieved this milestone during India's first match against Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League double-header being held here at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium. On the other hand, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, part of the India colts' team for the FIH Junior Men's World Cup in November-December last year, made his senior debut.

Surender Kumar, who was part of India's historic Olympic Bronze medal feat in Tokyo last year, has been a key performer in the Indian defence. The Karnal-born player progressed through the ranks of the junior team set-up where he made his debut in 2012 and was a part of the 2013 FIH Junior Men's World Cup squad.

He made his International debut for the Senior team at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy in 2013. A series of solid performances in the Hockey India League and domestic circuit helped him cement his place in the Senior Team, and since then he has participated in almost all the major tournaments including the 2016 Rio Olympics, Hero Men's Asia Cup 2017, FIH Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 and 2018 Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar.

Surender has also been a part of India's various memorable moments such as the Bronze Medal-winning campaign at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang, Hero Asian Champions Trophy Muscat 2018 glory and the Gold Medal-winning campaign at the FIH Series Finals 2019 in Bhubaneswar.

Expressing his sentiments on completing this milestone, Surender said, "It is no doubt a special occasion to complete 150 matches, a milestone achieved on home ground. I feel very fortunate to have had this incredible opportunity of representing India in these many matches. I look forward to working hard and continuing to strive for the team's success. I thank my teammates for their support and I also thank our coaching staff for helping me become the player I am today."

Congratulating Surender, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "Surender has been a hardworking member of the Indian defence and I congratulate him on completing 150 International Caps for India. He definitely has a long way to go in the team if he continues to work hard and strive to be the best in his role. I wish him the very best as India prepare to excel in some of the most important tournaments this year." (ANI)

