Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 1 (ANI): After a grand opening on December 28, Hockey India League 2024-25 is in full swing, with eight men's teams delivering spectacular performances at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Dato Tayyab Ikram, who has been closely following the enthralling action, addressed the media during a special press conference, marking the New Year.

Speaking on various topics on global hockey, Ikram remarked, "Hockey India League is very close to my heart. It's an athlete-centric initiative. Globally, we need more platforms that provide athletes with opportunities to perform and receive the recognition they deserve. The Hockey India League has a unique organization and timing, scheduled within a window specially sanctioned by the FIH, which enables top athletes to come together and compete, making it much more than just a hockey competition."

He further added, "I believe this initiative is a great initiative not just for Indian hockey, but also for global hockey. Significant participation from players along with the involvement of domestic talent will have a profound impact on the sport's growth and development," he added.

With the men's competition being played at the world's most iconic hockey stadium in the world, Ikram highlighted, "One of the best hockey venues in the world, is in the limelight alongside some incredible hockey action, thanks to the league's global broadcast and coverage. The response from Rourkela is no surprise--they are an integral part of the process to understand and recognize what Hockey India League truly is."

Reflecting on an eventful 2024 for the global hockey body, Ikram, who was re-elected as FIH President at the recent FIH Congress in Oman, said, "We started 2024 with the Hockey5s World Cup in Oman, which was a dream come true. It wasn't just about organizing the event but also about welcoming participation from emerging nations like Namibia, Kenya, Oman, and Paraguay, alongside hockey powerhouses such as Australia, the Netherlands, and India. It was truly about bridging the gap between these nations."

"Apart from FIH Congress, we also held two National Association Summits. We also held an engagement process in 2024, which resulted in the Nations Cup 2. Our performance in the Paris Olympics was a significant feature of 2024. We are very happy that the figures are coming out, and it was one of the most successful years for global hockey," he concluded. (ANI)

