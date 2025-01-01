Arsenal FC was in title contention in the early stages of the Premier League 2024-25 season but midway into the season with a poor run the side dropped below the top four momentarily. The side recovered well and pounced on the other team’s losses and now stands at the third position in the Premier League 2024-25 standings. Their opponent Brentford managed seven wins in 18 matches but with 32 goals conceded the side stands 12th in standings. The side will look to return to the top form with a change of year. Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Arsenal enjoyed a good run against their city opponent winning the last three matches without conceding a goal. Bukayo Saka is only the major absentee from Mikel Arteta’s side. On the contrary, Brentford's injury woes have only worsened. Mark Flekken and Ben Mee are the latest casualties with the pair forced off during their latest fixture and will miss the match against Arsenal. The Other names in the list are Mathias Jensen and Sepp van den Berg with respective hamstring and groin injuries. Ethan Pinnock is carrying a knock, while Rico Henry, Igor Thiago, Kristoffer Ajer, Aaron Hickey, and Josh Dasilva are all out injured. Check out possible lineups for Brentford vs Arsenal below. Manchester United Fans Taunt Ruben Amorim With 'You're Not Special' Chants After 0–2 Loss to Newcastle in Premier League 2024–25 at Old Trafford (Watch Video).

Brentford predicted lineup: Valdimarsson; Roerslev, Collins, Ji-soo, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Arsenal predicted lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Merino, Odegaard; Martinelli, Havertz, Jesus.

