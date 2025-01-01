India Likely XI for 5th Test vs Australia: In a must-win encounter, India faces Australia in the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the scenic Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3. Australia gained a 2-1 unassailable after winning the Boxing Day Test by 184 runs. For India, the ICC WTC 2024-25 Final qualification is on the line, and a win will keep them alive, while a win for Australia would book them a ticket to London. BGT 2024-25: India and Australia National Cricket Teams meet Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Ahead of IND vs Aus 5th Test At Sydney (See Pics).

The fifth and final Test between India and Australia will be played in Sydney, which will commence from January 3. The must-win clash for India will begin at 5:00 AM Indian Standard (Indian Standard Time). India won the first Test at Perth, while Australia made comebacks in the series, winning the Adelaide and Melbourne contests as rain ensured the third match in Brisbane was draw. Check below for the likely playing XI for the visitors for the Melbourne Test. Rift Within Team India? Senior Indian National Cricket Team Member Attempting To Be Interim Skipper Under Regular Captain Rohit Sharma Ahead Of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025: Report.

Top Order: Yashasvi Jaiswal will most likely open the batting for India, along with skipper Rohit Sharma, who is undergoing one of his most lean patches. Team management will be tempted to bring Shubman Gill, which could mean Gautam Gambhir and Co dropping the Indian captain. KL Rahul will play the role of the specialist batter at No.3

Middle-Order: Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant make up for a solid middle-order, but both players have looked out of touch, with the latter being completely off his game in the last three Tests. Pant has showcased glimpses of his talent, but his manner of getting dismissed is a worry.

All-Rounders: India have more than specialists, are likely to include as many as three all-rounders, including Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Nitish Kumar has been miles ahead in terms of batting amongst all three, while Sundar and Jadeja have exhibited their talent on and off. With SCG known to offer spin, the role of Jadeja and Sundar become crucial as spinners.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah will remain India's bowling spearhead, with Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep in supporting roles. Siraj and Akash have to step up their game, as Bumrah has singlehandedly carried the attack in the BGT 2024-25. Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Ravi Ashwin To Become India’s Highest-Ranked Bowler in ICC Test Rankings History.

India's Likely Playing XI for 5th BGT 2024-25 Test vs Australia:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c)/ Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

