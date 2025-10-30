New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Hockey India fondly remembers Kunwar Digvijay Singh, affectionately known as 'Babu', one of the most graceful and gifted players in India's hockey history. Renowned for his skill, intelligence, and vision on the field, K. D. Singh was often hailed as the successor to Major Dhyan Chand, carrying forward India's tradition of excellence and flair that defined its golden era of hockey, according to a Hockey India release.

Born in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, in 1922, KD Singh started playing at the college level in Lucknow and later represented Uttar Pradesh in the Nationals, where he stole the spotlight with his dribbling wizardry and flawless passing. In 1947, while playing alongside Major Dhyan Chand during the East Africa tour, he outscored him by netting 70 goals.

KD Singh made his Olympic debut as the Vice-Captain of the Indian team at the 1948 London Olympics and witnessed a historic moment when India won its first-ever Olympic gold medal as an independent nation. His brilliance helped India secure a dominant 4-0 victory over Great Britain in the final at Wembley.

Four years later, KD Singh captained the Indian team to yet another gold at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, cementing his place among hockey's all-time greats. India, led by KD Singh, who had scored two goals in the tournament, defeated the Netherlands 6-1 in the final to clinch the gold medal again. Despite battling injuries ahead of the tournament, he went on to lead the dominant side.

KD Singh was honoured with America's Helms Trophy in 1953, awarded to him for being the best hockey player in the world in 1952 and the best sportsman of Asia in 1953. He was the first Indian ever to receive this prestigious accolade, further cementing his legacy on the global stage. For his immense contributions to Indian hockey, he was later given the Padma Shri award in 1958.

Even after his glorious playing career, KD Singh continued to expand his hockey legacy through coaching further. He first became an assistant coach and later helped India win another medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics, this time as the chief coach, guiding the team to bronze. Dedicated to nurturing young talent, he also established sports hostels in Lucknow and Meerut, organised rural tournaments and even took care of the young players' food and lodging.

Legends like KD Singh laid the foundation for India's rich hockey culture and dominance, inspiring generations with their skill, leadership, and vision for the sport. It is because of such pioneers that India continues to uphold its proud hockey tradition, remaining one of the most successful and respected teams in the world.

Hockey India, in the coming days, will bring more such nostalgic stories from the icons of yesteryears, with the intent to relive the historic contributions of the sport's legends who put India on the world sporting map over the past 100 years. (ANI)

