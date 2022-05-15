New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): After successfully conducting several editions of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Coaching Course (online), and Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' & Level '2' Coaching Course, Hockey India has now called for applications from interested and aspiring coaches to apply for the FIH Academy Level '2' & Level '3' Coaching Course 2022.

The FIH Academy Level '2' Coaching Course 2022 is scheduled to take place between June 14 to June 20, 2022 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and 60 slots will be available for the course.

The FIH Academy Level '3' Coaching Course 2022 is scheduled to be held between June 14 to June 22, 2022 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and 20 slots will be available for the course.

There will be two batches of the FIH Academy Level '2' Coaching Course 2022, both of them having limited seats. The sessions for Batch 1 will take place between June 14 to June 17, while sessions for Batch 2 will take place from June June 17 to June 20, 2022. There will be two batches of the FIH Academy Level '3' Coaching Course 2022, both of them having limited seats. The sessions for the Batch 1 will take place from June 14 to June 18, while the sessions for Batch 2 will take place from June 18 to June 22, 2022. The confirmation of the dates of each candidate will be subject to availability and will be provided only by Hockey India. The interested candidates are required to submit their application before 1600 hours on May 22, 2022. Link to submit the application for FIH Academy Level '2' Coaching Course 2022 - https://forms.gle/ecQi7F821gTXQmkZA Link to submit the application for FIH Academy Level '3' Coaching Course 2022 - https://forms.gle/ndz1jwQmLUiTVtABA The eligibility criteria require Candidates enrolling for FIH Academy Level '2' Coaching Course to have successfully passed the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '2' Coaching Course and candidates enrolling for FIH Academy Level '3' Coaching Course to have successfully passed the FIH Academy Level '2' Coaching Course. The candidates will be accepted on a first-cum-first-serve basis, with preference being given to the Athletes/Coaches who have participated in Olympic Games/ Senior World Cup/ Junior World Cup/ Continental Events sanctioned by AHF/ FIH. Each of the candidates' competencies will be assessed and only those candidates who successfully complete the FIH Academy Level '2' and Level '3' Coaching Course 2022 on the basis of the assessment criteria, will be provided the necessary certification. Since the launch of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway in 2019, over 1200 coaches from across India have benefitted from the programme which is a simplified education structure that consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process, which helps the Coaches in progressing to higher levels. A simplified education structure aims to help in developing coaches from the grassroots level into world-class coaches of the high performance/international level. Once a candidate progresses from the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, they are then eligible to enrol for the FIH Academy Level '1' Course, and so on. "We are once again delighted to organize the FIH Academy Level '2' & Level '3' Coaching Course on-ground in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The various coaching courses conducted over the past couple of years, whether online, or in person, have proven to be quite effective. We remain deterred in our vision to create a strong pool of coaches in the country to aid the growth of the sport in the country. All the basic Covid protocols will be in place during the sessions to ensure the safety of everyone," stated Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India. (ANI)

