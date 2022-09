Sharjah, Sep 2 (PTI) Hong Kong won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in a Asia Cup match here on Friday.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

