Jakarta [Indonesia], June 17 (ANI): HS Prannoy defeated Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in straight games to advance into the semifinals of the men's singles of Indonesia Open 2022 at Jakarta on Friday.

Prannoy took just 40 minutes to defeat Gemke 21-14, 21-12.

Prannoy dominated the Denmark player with skill and swift moves in both games and won by a comprehensive margin.

The Indian shuttler showed excellent control and moved swiftly to build a lead. A few errors towards the end in the first game allowed Gemke to get to double digits but Indian closed out the opener soon after.

In the second game, Gemke tried hard to take a lead but Prannoy matched him shot for shot to deny any advantage.

Prannoy, the only Indian left in the competition, had defeated world No 12 Ng Ka Long Angus in straight games to advance into the quarterfinals. Playing on Court 1, Prannoy won the match in two straight games 21-11, 21-18.

The Indian star shuttler will next take on China's Zhao Junpeng in the semifinal clash on Saturday. (ANI)

