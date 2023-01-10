Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) Indian racing outfit Hyderabad Blackbirds (HBB) has teamed up with MP Motorsport for the 2023 Formula Middle East Championship.

MP Motorsport are the winner of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Team and Drivers' Championship.

The Dutch squad successfully operates in championships such as Spanish Formula 4, Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, FIA Formula 3 and FIA Formula 2 and recently announced its participation in the all-women category F1 Academy.

HBB finished runners-up in the team championship of the inaugural Indian Racing League (IRL) season, which finished on December 11 at India's first and only FIA Grade 2 street track.

HBB Team Principal Karthik Selvaraj is proud of this new chapter in the team's expansion plans outside of India.

"This is a fantastic platform and we are confident that this partnership will provide a pathway for Indian youngsters who compete in IRL in the future,” he said.

Sander Dorsman, MP Motorsport Team Manager, added: “We are delighted with this first step of our association with the Indian Racing League and look forward to a successful FRMEC season that will establish the relationship to blend into other formats in the future."

