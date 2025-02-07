Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Hyderabad FC will look to continue their dominant run at home while Mohammedan SC will be keen to get back to winning ways when they two sides clash in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

The hosts are looking to regain their defensive touch, having given away multiple goals in both of their previous clashes. Their last such sequence was a run of five encounters from April-September 2024.

However, the side has been resilient at home, since they have been unbeaten in their previous three home matches. They had bettered this only during their four-game unbeaten stretch in their home turf between December 2022-February 2023.

Mohammedan SC have endured a tough beginning to their ISL journey, particularly from an offensive perspective, since they have not scored in 11 games this season.

This record is only surpassed by NorthEast United FC (12 in 2017-18) and Hyderabad FC (13 in 2023-24).

Hyderabad FC have accumulated 13 points from their 18 encounters this season, drawing twice and winning once in their last five matches. They are placed at the penultimate spot in the points table.

Mohammedan SC, too, boast of a similar record in their last five ISL encounters, but their two defeats have come on a bounce coming into this match, and they are positioned at the bottom of the standings.

"We have done some good recovery," Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath said

"We have worked on some areas where we lacked in our last match against NorthEast United FC. We have done some good recovery and worked on areas where we need to improve upon," he added.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC's assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo stressed on the importance of focusing on the present to get good results in the remaining games.

"We are trying not to think too much of the past”

I agree that the last game wasn't good. We didn't play well. We still have six more games to go and we are trying not to think too much of the past and instead focus more on the coming games,” he said.

