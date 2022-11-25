Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Laxmikant Kattimani, the goalkeeper for Hyderabad FC will miss the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-2023 season after suffering a knee injury earlier this month.

Hyderabad FC announced the news on its Twitter Handle and informed about the goalkeeper's absence for the rest of the season.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Used All his Experience to Win the Penalty; That's Good Play, Says Wayne Rooney.

The official statement from the club read, "Goalkeeper Kattimani is ruled out for the remainder of the season after picking up a knee injury in the match against Jamshedpur FC!"

On November 9 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, the current ISL champions were pitching against Jamshedpur FC.

Also Read | Qatar Police Warned by FIFA to Not Arrest Female Rape Victims During Football World Cup 2022.

In the 38th minute, Kattimani was forced to be replaced as Hyderbad FC went on to win the game by a lone goal.

With four clean sheets in six games, the shot-stopper has been key to Hyderabad FC's journey to the top of the table. Anuj Kumar and Gurmeet Singh would now be the team's mainstays, but it would be difficult for the defending champions to replace one of their longest-tenured players, who was a key component in their championship victory last season.

In their upcoming game, Hyderabad FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday in matchweek 8 of the ISL 2022-2023 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)