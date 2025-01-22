Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Their campaign having gone haywire with the last win coming way back in November 2024, bottom-placed Hyderabad FC will look to stay afloat in the Indian Super League when they take on Jamshedpur FC here on Thursday.

The hosts currently have 10 points from 16 matches and desperately will need to end their four-match losing streak against the fourth-placed Red Miners, who have accumulated 28 points from 15 games.

Hyderabad's last win came against Kerala Blasters (2-1) on November 7, 2024 in Kochi and since then they have not tasted victory in their subsequent nine matches.

Jamshedpur FC emerged 2-1 victorious in the reverse fixture in October 2024 and another win on Thursday would mark their second league double over Hyderabad FC, having previously done so in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Red Miners will aim to replicate their recent defensive solidity, coming off a 3-0 away win against Mumbai City FC. They then drew 1-1 at home against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Jamshedpur are in a promising position in the competition currently. They have won thrice and drawn once in their last five games and are nine points off table toppers Mariners (37).

With a win here, they will displace the second-placed FC Goa (30), and the visitors will be aiming for just about that against a Hyderabad FC unit that come into this game on the back of three draws in their previous four encounters.

Jamshedpur FC have scored 23 goals and conceded 24 in the league so far. Jordan Murray has top-scored for them with five strikes, whereas Javi Hernandez and Javier Siverio have netted four times each, which also demonstrates their reliance on foreign recruits in the frontline.

The two teams have played 11 matches in the ISL history and Jamshedpur FC have won six of them. Four games have produced draws, whereas Hyderabad FC have emerged victorious once.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath asked his players to be more clinical in their attacking third.

"We need to be more clinical in the final third. We need to win three points at home. Jamshedpur FC are very strong and we know that the match will be a strong one," he said.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil urged his players to perform well away from home.

"Our preparation for this game is the same as it has been so far. We need to do well in away matches. It's a must-win match of sorts for us tomorrow," he said.

