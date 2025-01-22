Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid will be in action once again. Los Blancos are set to take on RB Salzburg in UEFA Champions League 2024-25. Real Madrid are the 15-time Champions League winner. It is the most number of times a club has ever clinched the Champions League title. But this time around, Real Madrid are struggling in the Champions League as out of six matches played so far, Los Blancos have only been able to win three matches and have lost three matches. Real Madrid are making a comeback after their Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 final loss. Carlo Ancelotti Confirms He 'Won't Leave' Real Madrid at the End of Season, Plans To Stay Until 2029.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are already back at the top of the La Liga 2024-25 points table. With their current form it is only a matter of time before Real Madrid come fighting back hard. RB Salzburg have only been able to win a single match in their UCL 2024-25 campaign as of now and they will also be desperate for a win when they face Real Madrid next. Real Madrid's attack is back in form and they are going to run riots over RB Salzburg. This will be a home game for Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is back in form and has proven to be beneficial for Real Madrid in their last few games. In Real Madrid's last outing, Kylian Mbappe scored a brace and helped Los Blancos secure a 4-1 win. Mbappe was spotted training with his teammates ahead of the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UCL 2024-25 clash. Liverpool Beat LOSC Lille To Reach UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16; Barcelona Win Nine-Goal Thriller Against Benfica.

With the type of skills Kylian Mbappe comes up with, he is also an important part of Carlo Ancelotti's plan for the upcoming Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UCL 2024-25 match. Alongside Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, Mbappe does become a big threat for opponents.

